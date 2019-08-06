Flex Academies Announces Unique, Complete Program for Childcare at Langley Elementary

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2019 --Today Flex Academies, a leader in safe, fun, enrichment program management, announced that it has launched a first-of-its-kind, all-inclusive childcare program for parents at Langley Elementary School.



Langley Elementary is a neighborhood school for children in pre-kindergarten through 5th grade in Washington, D.C. The school's student body reflects the diversity of its neighborhood and administrators recognize that Langley's parents have different needs when it comes to childcare.



"That's why we are partnering with Flex Academies," said Principal Vanessa Drumm. "I have known Joshua Chernikoff and Flex for years, since we partnered with them at my previous school. I knew they would come up with a way to meet the needs of our school family."



Beginning this Fall, Flex Academies will offer before- and aftercare as well as enrichment, summer camps, and childcare for professional days at Langley Elementary. The programs will be staffed by certified Flex Academies professionals. Enrichment options include sports, arts, and life skills, all presented by trusted, local providers.



Flex Academies Founder and CEO Joshua Chernikoff is excited about the new, all-inclusive program offerings, and even happier to launch them at Langley.



"Flex Academies has been building up to this point since 2011," Chernikoff said. "D.C. is where Flex Academies started, it's where I live, and Principal Drumm was one of our first adopters. It's wonderful that it's all come full circle, back to my neighborhood."



The before- and aftercare programs will offer flexible scheduling (3, 4, and 5 days per week) and drop-in options as well. The programs are reasonably priced, and parents can put their minds at ease knowing their children are in a safe, familiar environment with professional adult supervision.



Flex Academies and Langley Elementary are committed to putting these programs within financial reach of as many families as possible. To that end, scholarships will be offered to students who qualify. Flex Academies is also working with Langley's PTA to apply for grant funding for families who need it.



Registration for the programs open on June 7 at 9 a.m.



About Flex Academies

Flex Academies is a rapidly growing, first-in-kind, premier enrichment and afterschool care provider. The company aggregates, manages, and provides enrichment programming, afterschool care, and camps for elementary and middle school students, easing the burden on PTAs and preventing "volunteer burnout." It serves 75 schools in six states (including Washington, D.C.) from Virginia to Connecticut, and has more than 21,000 students enrolled in programs fulfilled by about 200 local enrichment providers who have been vetted by Flex Academies through screens and background checks. The company has built a very strong local brand, as evidenced in part by a client retention rate of 96%. For more information, visit the Flex Academies website.