Flex Academies Expands Into Afterschool Care with Unique Program

Washington, D.C. -- 05/10/2019 --Today, Flex Academies announced that it will launch a first-of-its-kind, customized Afterschool Care and Enrichment Program.



The program, named "Beth Emeth Early Childhood Center (BEECC) Aftercare, Powered by Flex Academies," will be offered at Congregation Beth Emeth (CBE) in Northern Virginia, and will be open to families throughout the area.



"CBE already has an outstanding preschool program with a strong reputation," said Flex Academies Founder and President Joshua Chernikoff. "Our mission is to help BEECC extend its learning and childcare to families beyond dismissal time, should parents need this."



Families will have the option of enrolling their children in either aftercare, which includes supervised play and healthy snacks, or enrichment, providing safe, fun learning activities for children, also including healthy afterschool snacks. Aftercare will be led by Flex Academies, while the enrichment hour will be led by Flex Academies providers in the D.C. area who specialize in arts, fitness and life skills, and are pre-screened by Flex Academies. An onsite Flex Academies director will oversee the daily programs.



Flex Academies is already a leader in safe, fun, afterschool enrichment, serving more than 75 schools in six states, but aftercare is new ground for the company.



"This is an exciting time," said Chernikoff. "We are leaders in afterschool enrichment, but now, with afterschool care, we're entering new territory. At Flex Academies, we love helping schools meet their challenges with programs that we customize for them."



"We're proud of our preschool at CBE, and happy to offer these unique afterschool programs to parents," said CBE Executive Director Melissa Heifetz. "We look forward to our partnership with Flex Academies to make these programs the best they can be, for everyone in our community."



"BEECC Aftercare, Powered by Flex Academies" will launch this Fall, at the start of the new school year.



About Flex Academies

Flex Academies is a rapidly growing, first-in-kind, premier enrichment, afterschool care and camp provider. The Company aggregates, manages, and provides enrichment programming, afterschool care, and camps for elementary and middle school students, easing the burden on PTAs and preventing "volunteer burnout." They serve 75 schools in six states (including Washington, D.C.; from Virginia to Connecticut) and have more than 21,000 students enrolled in programs fulfilled by about 200 local enrichment providers who have been vetted by Flex Academies through screens and background checks. The Company has built a very strong local brand, as evidenced in part by a client retention rate of 96%. For more information, visit the Flex Academies website.