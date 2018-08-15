Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2018 --Joshua Chernikoff, Founder and CEO of Flex Academies, was interviewed on August 9 by NBC4 Washington about the hallmarks of a good afterschool enrichment program. He provided tips to PTAs and school administrators looking to choose a program for their school.



Click here to watch the interview.



Chernikoff stated that the following elements are important in choosing an enrichment management company:



- Safety and Security. The management partner should determine that vendors are experts in the fields they are instructing, and conduct background checks on the vendors. An onsite coordinator should be provided to manage the day-to-day activities.



- Your program's activity offerings. Your management partner should have a method for assessing community wants and needs in terms of class offerings and prices. At Flex Academies, an average class is $90-$220 for an eight-week program.



- Volunteer burnout. A good management company will handle all aspects of the program, including providing an onsite coordinator, who runs the day-to-day operation. This takes the burden off volunteers and frees them up to help your PTA.



- Insurance. A good management partner carries insurance that will cover afterschool activities.



- Fundraising. If your school or PTA needs to generate revenue, your management partner should work with you to determine the best way to earn funds with minimal, if any, impact on the parents who are paying for afterschool enrichment.



"It was an honor to have the work of Flex Academies featured on NBC4 Washington, and I was grateful for the chance to participate in the interview," said Chernikoff. "Word is getting out about the great work we're doing and the difference these afterschool programs can make for schools and students alike. We're excited to begin a new school year and continue delivering high-quality afterschool programs to our growing list of partner schools."



About Flex Academies

Flex Academies manages all aspects of before and after-school enrichment programs for PTAs, foundations, school districts, and several 21st Century Community Learning Centers. Through its extensive network of over 100 curriculum providers, Flex Academies offers a wide variety of enrichment activities including STEM / STEAM, cooking, chess, coding and sports. Founded in 2008 and based in Washington D.C., Flex Academies works with schools throughout metro D.C., Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. Enrichment programs with Flex Academies can provide a significant source of revenue for PTAs, and help boost enrollment. In 2017, Flex Academies delivered high-quality enrichment programs to more than 80 schools and over 25,000 students.