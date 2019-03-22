Flex Academies Highlighted on National AfterSchool Association Website

Washington, D.C. -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2019 --Flex Academies is featured in an article on the National AfterSchool Association website. The National AfterSchool Association is the national membership organization for professionals who work with and on behalf of children and youth during out-of-school time.



The story focuses on keys to successful partnerships between PTAs and afterschool program managers. It explains four things a good afterschool program manager should be doing, including making safety a priority and listening to schools' needs.



"Schools should demand that their afterschool program manager focus on safety," says Flex Academies Founder and President Joshua Chernikoff. "At Flex Academies, it's our priority."



The article also discussed the importance of knowing partner schools and responding to their needs.



"It's all about listening to the people we serve," says Chernikoff. "Yes, we are a national organization, but our teams are based in their own communities and provide individualized program design and management. We set the bar high and our schools and PTAs appreciate that."



PTAs and school administrators who have questions or want to contact Flex Academies can email info@flexacademies.com.



About Flex Academies

Flex Academies manages all aspects of before and after school enrichment programs for PTAs, foundations, school districts, and several 21st Century Community Learning Centers. Through its extensive network of over 100 curriculum providers, Flex Academies offers a wide variety of enrichment activities including STEM / STEAM, cooking, chess, coding and sports. Founded in 2008, and based in Washington D.C., Flex Academies works with schools throughout metro D.C., Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. Enrichment programs with Flex Academies can provide a significant source of revenue for PTAs, and help boost enrollment. In 2017, Flex Academies delivered high-quality enrichment programs to approximately 60 schools, and over 12,000 students.