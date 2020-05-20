Washington, D.C. -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2020 --Flex Academies CEO and Founder Joshua Chernikoff appeared on WUSA 9's "Great Day Washington" program with host Kristen Berset-Harris to talk about what parents should look for in online enrichment. You can watch the interview here.



Chernikoff explained that Flex Academies, which had been providing in-person enrichment programs in 82 schools throughout the U.S. before the pandemic, has migrated to an online enrichment program now known as Flex Academies ONE. With its network of 500 instructors, Flex Academies ONE is currently offering 35-40 online enrichment classes per week.



He discussed the five points he thinks parents should look for when considering online enrichment for their kids.



The first and most important point, he said, is safety. Chernikoff talked about the Flex Academies ONE online coordinator, who is present at every session and makes sure that the virtual waiting room and session are occupied by only those who are supposed to be there. "Parents should look on websites they are considering and see that the company is addressing safety. It should be first and foremost," said Chernikoff.



The second point on Chernikoff's list is enrichment that is social. He talked about the need for kids who are stuck at home to have social interaction with others in a shared experience. "It's not another hour of screen time, it's just the opposite," he said. Parents should look for an experience where kids see other kids, potentially kids they know.



Chernikoff talked about the importance of online enrichment that is scheduled, relating his own experience as a parent of a young daughter. He talked about the importance of a regular schedule for kids, not only for routine, but also for teaching kids to be independent. Parents can hand their child the laptop or tablet and give their kids that time to learn, while parents enjoy a break. "If it's scheduled, you can also schedule your own life."



He cited fun as the fourth point on his list. "You want kids to have fun. Let them find new skills to learn," he said. It's important that kids enjoy this learning experience.



Finally, Chernikoff urged parents to look for instructors who are "rock stars" on camera. "Not all educators have been able to make the move to the online space. I'm seeing the ones who have. Look at the quality of the instructor." An engaging instructor who knows how to work in front of a camera can make all the difference in your child's online experience.



Berset-Harris concluded the interview by mentioning that Flex Academies ONE is giving back by providing front-line workers with free classes for their kids. Anyone interested in donating to this cause can visit the Flex Academies ONE site and click on "Donate" for details.



About Flex Academies and Flex Academies ONE

Flex Academies is a rapidly growing, first-in-kind, premier enrichment, before and after-school care and vacation camp provider. The company aggregates, manages, and provides enrichment programming, afterschool care, and camps for elementary and middle school students, easing the burden on PTAs and preventing "volunteer burnout," all while making safety its Number One Priority. Flex Academies currently serves more than 80 schools in six states. Since its founding in 2011, more than 250,000 students' lives have been enriched by Flex Academies. The company's strong brand was the foundation for the newly launched Flex Academies ONE, where the "ONE" stands for Online Enrichment. As schools have closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Flex Academies ONE brings the same safe, social, high-quality enrichment that families have come to know and trust into their homes, courtesy of the internet. To learn more about Flex Academies ONE, visit their website at https://www.flexone.live