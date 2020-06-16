Washington, D.C. -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2020 --Flex Academies ONE was the focus of a report by Whitney Turner on WHSV3 in Harrisonburg, Virginia this week. You can view the segment here.



On the station's morning show, Turner said that Flex Academies is an established enrichment, before and aftercare provider for schools, but that when COVID-19 hit, the company began to offer online programs that are "scheduled, social and safe for children." At Flex Academies ONE, the ONE stands for "online enrichment."



Flex Academies CEO and Founder Joshua Chernikoff appeared in the report.



"This was built on working with PTAs, so we know a lot about safety. We have an Online Coordinator, who's there for every single session," he said.



Turner pointed out that there are many different kinds of enrichment sessions, including sports, cooking, yoga, improv, just to name a few.



Chernikoff talked about how the enrichment programs promote a love of learning among students.



He said, "They are so focused on the instructors, so focused on the learning, that when they get out – and I see this in my own 5 ½ year old daughter -- she's got more energy than when she started."



Turner mentioned that Flex will be turning its attention to virtual summer camps for the coming months and directed viewers to the station's website for additional information. You can also visit the Flex Academies ONE website to learn more.



About Flex Academies and Flex Academies ONE

Flex Academies is a rapidly growing, first-in-kind, premier enrichment, before and after school care and vacation camp provider. The company aggregates, manages, and provides enrichment programming, after school care, and camps for elementary and middle school students, easing the burden on PTAs and preventing "volunteer burnout," all while making safety its Number One Priority. Flex Academies currently serves more than 80 schools in six states. Since its founding in 2011, more than 250,000 students' lives have been enriched by Flex Academies. The company's strong brand was the foundation for the newly launched Flex Academies ONE, where the "ONE" stands for Online Enrichment. As schools have closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Flex Academies ONE brings the same safe, social, high-quality enrichment that families have come to know and trust into their homes, courtesy of the internet. To learn more about Flex Academies ONE, visit their website at https://www.flexone.live