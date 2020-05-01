Washington, D.C. -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2020 --This week, Flex Academies CEO and Founder Joshua Chernikoff appeared on Fox 5's Good Day DC show, as well as Angie Goff's "Oh My Goff" podcast. In each appearance, he spoke with host Angie Goff about Flex Academies ONE.



Chernikoff, who founded Flex Academies nine years ago, talked about the transition from on site, after-school enrichment to online programs. Goff asked him how the transition has been. "It was back-breaking," Chernikoff said.



He explained that the pandemic and resulting school closings forced a drastic shift in his business model – including furloughing employees he hopes to bring back. Then he got the idea to bring Flex Academies' signature brand of safe, fun, enrichment to kids everywhere, online, and Flex Academies ONE was born. The "ONE" stands for Online Enrichment, says Chernikoff.



Chernikoff emphasized the safety of the online sessions, noting that students must enter a code to get into the session, and that in addition to the instructor, there is an online coordinator present for every session.



He explained that students can take a variety of enrichment courses, including improv, dance, yoga, cooking and Spanish. Goff told her audience that the cost is under $7 per session for a package. Prices vary among plans and scheduled courses.



Goff showed her own kids enjoying the yoga and improv sessions presented by Flex Academies ONE as she talked about the program.



Chernikoff said that in addition, Flex Academies ONE is giving away 100 hours per week to the families of doctors, nurses and first responders on the front lines fighting to keep us all healthy from COVID-19. To learn more about this initiative or Flex ONE's safe, fun enrichment, go to the Flex Academies ONE website at https://www.flexone.live/



About Flex Academies and Flex Academies ONE

Flex Academies is a rapidly growing, first-in-kind, premier enrichment, before and after-school care and vacation camp provider. The company aggregates, manages, and provides enrichment programming, afterschool care, and camps for elementary and middle school students, easing the burden on PTAs and preventing "volunteer burnout," all while making safety its Number One Priority. Flex Academies currently serves more than 80 schools in six states. Since its founding in 2011, more than 250,000 students' lives have been enriched by Flex Academies. The company's strong brand was the foundation for the newly launched Flex Academies ONE, where the "ONE" stands for Online Enrichment. As schools have closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Flex Academies ONE brings the same safe, social, high-quality enrichment that families have come to know and trust into their homes, courtesy of the internet. To learn more about Flex Academies ONE, visit their website at https://www.flexone.live