Flex Academies ONE Spotlighted on Washington D.C.'s NBC News 4

Washington, D.C. -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2020 --Flex Academies ONE was the subject of a recent on-air report by Melissa Mollet on NBC News 4 in Washington, D.C., this week.



The report focused on the online enrichment that Flex Academies ONE offers. Mollet talked about the fact that Flex Academies typically offers before- and afterschool enrichment and childcare to over 100,000 school children, but that the enrichment has now moved to online.



Mollet mentioned that these enrichment classes are for students from PreK-6th grade and that there are currently over 40 classes to choose from, including cooking, magic, gymnastics, piano, and zoology, to name a few.



Flex Academies Founder and CEO Joshua Chernikoff appeared in the report, explaining that the classes are scheduled and safe. He explained that an online coordinator is present in each session, along with the instructor, to make sure that the only individuals with access are those who are supposed to be there.



"And it's social," said Chernikoff. "So we do have kids and families that are on opposite sides of the country joining in on enrichment."



Mollet indicated that classes start at $6.80 per session, and that Flex Academies ONE is offering scholarships to children of first responders and medical professionals.



The report showed video of children having fun as they took part in online learning. Because the learning is scheduled and supervised, Mollet called Flex Academies ONE "a break for parents after online learning is done for the day."



To learn more about Flex Academies ONE enrichment programs, visit their website.



About Flex Academies and Flex Academies ONE

Flex Academies is a rapidly growing, first-in-kind, premier enrichment, before and after-school care and vacation camp provider. The company aggregates, manages, and provides enrichment programming, afterschool care, and camps for elementary and middle school students, easing the burden on PTAs and preventing "volunteer burnout," all while making safety its Number One Priority. Flex Academies currently serves more than 80 schools in six states. Since its founding in 2011, more than 250,000 students' lives have been enriched by Flex Academies. The company's strong brand was the foundation for the newly launched Flex Academies ONE, where the "ONE" stands for Online Enrichment. As schools have closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Flex Academies ONE brings the same safe, social, high-quality enrichment that families have come to know and trust into their homes, courtesy of the internet. To learn more about Flex Academies ONE, visit their website at https://www.flexone.live