Flex Academies Showcased on Kid Friendly-DC Website

Washington, D.C. -- 04/10/2019 --Flex Academies was recently featured in an article on Kid Friendly-DC's website. Kid Friendly-DC is top website for parents searching for activities and information in the Washington, DC area.



The story highlighted Flex Academies' 96% retention rate among its partner schools and the benefits of a long-term relationship between a school and its afterschool program manager.



In the article, PTA President Jennifer Eng talked about her school's five-year partnership with Flex Academies and how the relationship benefits everyone. "You have your agreement, your contract, but there are little things you that go beyond a contract, things you can't reflect on paper. Having worked with each other, we know how to collaborate and get things done," she said.



Flex Academies Founder and President Joshua Chernikoff said that there it's always tempting to seek out other options, but that the schools that have been partnering with his company for years know the value of their partnership. "Flex Academies is the premium manager of afterschool enrichment. It may cost a bit more, but our service and quality exceed expectations," said Chernikoff.



About Flex Academies

Flex Academies is a rapidly growing, first-in-kind, premier enrichment provider. The Company aggregates, manages, and provides enrichment programming to elementary and middle school students, partnering with PTAs to offer the safest program management possible, all while eliminating PTA volunteer burnout. In 2018, the team serves 75 schools in six states (including Washington, D.C.; from Virginia to Connecticut) and have more than 21,000 students enrolled in programs fulfilled by about 200 local enrichment providers who have been vetted by Flex Academies through screens and background checks. The Company has built a very strong local brand, as evidenced in part by a client retention rate of 96%.



The Company has also leveraged and customized third-party technology solutions, including online registration and vendor selection solutions, to build a scalable platform. This enables its continued growth via geographic expansion & penetration, and introducing new service offerings such as camps and after-care services.