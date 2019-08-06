Flex Academies to Launch Complete Before-and Afterschool Programs at Watkins Elementary

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2019 --Flex Academies, a leader in safe, quality enrichment programs for schools, has announced that it will launch before- and afterschool care programs in addition to its current enrichment offerings, at Watkins Elementary School in Washington, D.C.



Watkins Elementary, part of the Capitol Hill Cluster, is for students in 1st through 5th grades.



"Watkins was one of our earliest adopters," said Flex Academies Founder and CEO Joshua Chernikoff. "We started off there, with one enrichment activity per week after school, for 30 students. Now, four years later, we have over 300 students in afterschool enrichment at Watkins."



Chernikoff says this underscores the company's commitment to program growth, which Flex Academies will carry into the new program offerings.



The before- and aftercare programs that Flex Academies will offer include flexible scheduling (3, 4, and 5 days per week) and drop-in options. The programs are reasonably priced, and parents can put their minds at ease knowing their children are in a safe, familiar environment with professional adult supervision.



"All of our employees are background-checked, because safety is our number one priority. As a parent myself, I understand how important that is," says Chernikoff.



"Our families know Flex Academies from their afterschool enrichment. We welcome our expanded partnership with them for before- and aftercare too," said Elena Bell, Watkins Elementary Principal.



Bell appreciates the way that Flex Academies does its best to aid families in financial need.



"Flex Academies has always been committed to extending enrichment opportunities to as many families as possible, regardless of financial situation," said Bell. She says that Flex will continue to provide scholarship assistance to families seeking before- and aftercare in the new programs.



Flex Academies will continue to offer enrichment as well as before- and aftercare at Watkins Elementary, beginning this Fall.



About Flex Academies

Flex Academies is a rapidly growing, first-in-kind, premier enrichment and afterschool care provider. The company aggregates, manages, and provides enrichment programming, afterschool care, and camps for elementary and middle school students, easing the burden on PTAs and preventing "volunteer burnout." It serves 75 schools in six states (including Washington, D.C.) from Virginia to Connecticut, and has more than 21,000 students enrolled in programs fulfilled by about 200 local enrichment providers who have been vetted by Flex Academies through screens and background checks. The company has built a very strong local brand, as evidenced in part by a client retention rate of 96%. For more information, visit the Flex Academies website.