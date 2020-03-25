Flex Academies to Launch Online Enrichment to Meet the Needs of Families in Challenging Times

Washington, D.C. -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2020 --Nationally recognized leader in before and afterschool enrichment Flex Academies announced it will launch a new online service, Flex Academies ONE, next week. The ONE stands for "online enrichment."



Recognizing that families are trying to address learning in these challenging times, Flex Academies Founder and CEO Josh Chernikoff said that this is "the right thing at the right time."



"Of course, our kids and their parents would rather be looking forward to spring with schools in session," said Chernikoff. "But in an imperfect world, Flex Academies ONE will offer students a way to keep engaged and learning in a fun, safe, atmosphere."



Flex Academies ONE will offer students the opportunity to enroll in online classes. Students can choose from subjects as diverse as soccer, Spanish, coding, chess, art and hip-hop dancing, to name a few. Students will log on at scheduled times and be greeted by an Online Coordinator, who is available to answer questions and make sure that each session goes smoothly. Classes will be taught by certified Flex Academies enrichment providers who have been background-checked and screened.



"Our enrichment instructors are all professionals who know their subjects and enjoy working with kids. Best of all, many are local instructors that our students already know and love," said Chernikoff. Each student will be able to take classes, Monday through Friday.



While Chernikoff acknowledges that parents have other online options, and some of them are free, he points out that Flex Academies has an established track record for safe, fun enrichment in 82 schools among six states. He says that parents, PTAs and school administrators know and trust Flex Academies, and that Flex has a 96% retention rate among parents who currently have children enrolled in their programs.



"Our staff and instructors have a strong desire to continue to serve our communities," Chernikoff said. "We have a solid reputation for 'enrichment perfection,' and hope that the trust that PTAs and parents have in us will transfer to online learning."



To learn more about the Flex Academies ONE, visit the Flex Academies website.



About Flex Academies

Flex Academies is a rapidly growing, first-in-kind, premier enrichment, before and after-school care and vacation camp provider. The company aggregates, manages, and provides enrichment programming, afterschool care, and camps for elementary and middle school students, easing the burden on PTAs and preventing "volunteer burnout," all while making safety its Number One Priority. Flex Academies currently serves more than 80 schools in six states. Since its founding in 2011, more than 250,000 students' lives have been enriched by Flex Academies. The company has built a strong brand, as evidenced in part by a client retention rate of 96%. For more information, visit the Flex Academies website.