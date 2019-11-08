Flex Academies to Offer Aftercare, Enrichment at North Street School

Washington, D.C. -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2019 --Flex Academies has announced that it will offer a customized aftercare and enrichment program at North Street School in Greenwich, Connecticut.



"North Street came to us after seeing another customized aftercare program in the community that parents were raving about, and asked us to do something similar for them," said Flex Academies Founder and CEO Joshua Chernikoff. "We're excited to bring our brand of safe, quality afterschool enrichment and care to the families at North Street School."



The Flex Academies programs will offer North Street School parents two options, aftercare and enrichment.



North Street School Principal Jill Flood said, "It was important for us to be able to expand our program beyond enrichment, to afterschool care as well. These new offerings will allow us to meet the needs of all the families we serve."



Enrichment, which will take place from 3:20-4:20 p.m., will include fun, engaging learning activities conducted by Flex Academies providers who all have experience in their respective fields. Flex Academies will work with school leaders to come up with a list of activities that are geared to students' interests.



Aftercare, which will take place from 3:15-6:15 p.m., includes supervised play and healthy snacks. Students will interact and develop social skills with their friends in a safe, nurturing environment at the school.



Parents may opt for Enrichment, Aftercare or a combination of both programs.



A Flex Academies Onsite Coordinator will be the point person who makes sure everything runs smoothly and that all students are where they are supposed to be. In addition, all enrichment providers are screened by Flex Academies and must meet strict standards for professionalism.



"Safety is our priority," said Chernikoff. "But we are also proud of the convenience we offer parents. We offer a one-stop, online portal for registration and payment. We want to make things as easy as we can on busy parents."



North Street School will begin offering the Flex Academies programs in early January.



About Flex Academies

Flex Academies is a rapidly growing, first-in-kind, premier enrichment, before and afterschool care and vacation camp provider. The company aggregates, manages, and provides enrichment programming, afterschool care, and camps for elementary and middle school students, easing the burden on PTAs and preventing "volunteer burnout," all while making safety its Number One Priority. Flex Academies currently serves more than 80 schools in six states. Since its founding in 2011, more than 250,000 students' lives have been enriched by Flex Academies. The company has built a strong brand, as evidenced in part by a client retention rate of 96%. For more information, visit the Flex Academies website.