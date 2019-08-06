Flex Academies to Provide Before-School Care Program at Payne Elementary

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2019 --Flex Academies, a leader in safe, fun, enrichment program management, announced that it will launch a before-school care program for students at Payne Elementary School. Payne is a Washington D.C. school serving students in pre-K through Grade 5.



"As a parent of a child in DCPS, I know that life moves fast here and schedules change quickly," said Flex Academies Founder and CEO Joshua Chernikoff. "Sometimes parents need to be on the job before the school day begins. They need a reliable partner in their children's care, and we aim to be that."



Experts often cite benefits of before and afterschool programs, including opportunities for children to interact with their peers in a different setting. Chernikoff says that the Flex Academies before-care program will focus on safety and fun, putting parents' minds at ease while offering young students a positive way to start to the school day.



Parents who set up an account with the program will be able to take advantage of drop-in care, as needed. There will also be familiar faces at Payne Elementary's before-care program, as Flex Academies plans to staff the program with some individuals already at the school.



"We know about Flex Academies from their work on Capitol Hill, and we're looking forward to working with them to offer before-care for our students," said Payne Elementary Principal Stephanie Byrd.



"I live on Capitol Hill, and Payne is close by, so this is like working with my neighbors," said Chernikoff. "We at Flex Academies are excited to be able to offer this service to the families at Payne."



The before-care program at Payne Elementary will begin this Fall.



About Flex Academies

Flex Academies is a rapidly growing, first-in-kind, premier enrichment and afterschool care provider. The company aggregates, manages, and provides enrichment programming, afterschool care, and camps for elementary and middle school students, easing the burden on PTAs and preventing "volunteer burnout." It serves 75 schools in six states (including Washington, D.C.) from Virginia to Connecticut, and has more than 21,000 students enrolled in programs fulfilled by about 200 local enrichment providers who have been vetted by Flex Academies through screens and background checks. The company has built a very strong local brand, as evidenced in part by a client retention rate of 96%. For more information, visit the Flex Academies website.