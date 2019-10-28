Washington, D.C. -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2019 --Flex Academies, a national leader in safe, quality before and afterschool programs, has announced that two outstanding industry professionals have joined its Executive Team.



Rhondalyne Reed has over 25 years' experience working with children in schools, daycare administration and child protective services. She has both a bachelor's and a master's degree in social work. She gives back to the community as a mentor and youth volunteer. Reed has accepted the position of Director of Operations – South for Flex Academies.



"I'm excited to be part of the Flex Academies team," said Reed. "I look forward to putting my experience to work to advance the great work my colleagues are doing."



Carmen Senter is an educator and administrator with more than 10 years of experience in operations and compliance. She spent five years managing more than 60 school programs across the U.S. Senter's new position is Director of Operations – North.



Senter shares Reed's sentiments. Senter said, "Flex Academies' growth is exciting. It offers a great opportunity to contribute my talents to something very special."



Flex Academies currently offers enrichment and before and after school care programs and camps in more than 80 schools across six states. The company is in talks with schools and districts in ten additional states.



"As we expand and offer schools and families more program opportunities in more places, Rhondalyne and Carmen will be the cornerstones of our effort," said Flex Academies Founder and CEO Joshua Chernikoff. "Both are accomplished professionals who have distinguished themselves on a national scale and know how to deliver safe, quality programs. We are thrilled to have them on board at Flex Academies."



Flex Academies offers schools its Student Growth Toolkit™ that includes customizable programs in enrichment, before and afterschool care and summer camps. The company manages all aspects of the programs, from helping schools design unique programs for their families, to screening and hiring program vendors, to marketing and promotion, to convenient, online registration. A Flex Academies onsite coordinator is the point person for the day-to-day operations at the school, keeping things running smoothly – and parents' minds at ease.



"At many schools, PTA volunteers staff before and afterschool programs. That's asking a lot of good-hearted people and it puts a heavy burden on those volunteers, who sometimes burn out as a result," said Chernikoff.



He says that Flex Academies offers not only a solution to volunteer burnout, but possible fundraising opportunities to the PTA through revenue generated by a Flex Academies program.



And, as more schools hear about Flex Academies, Chernikoff says, his phones are ringing.



"This is why it's so vital to have professionals like Rhondalyne Reed and Carmen Senter on our team. They have what it takes to help Flex Academies expand and grow."



About Flex Academies

Flex Academies is a rapidly growing, first-in-kind, premier enrichment, before and afterschool care and vacation camp provider. The company aggregates, manages, and provides enrichment programming, afterschool care, and camps for elementary and middle school students, easing the burden on PTAs and preventing "volunteer burnout," all while making safety its Number One Priority. Flex Academies currently serves more than 80 schools in six states. Since its founding in 2011, more than 250,000 students' lives have been enriched by Flex Academies. The company has built a strong brand, as evidenced in part by a client retention rate of 96%. For more information, visit the Flex Academies website.