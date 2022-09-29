Silver City, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2022 --Solar Biz, one of the oldest and most experienced renewable energy equipment companies, features a very well-known and respected charge controller for property owners in Arizona, California, and New Mexico: the FLEXmax charge controller. Without this critical piece of equipment, property owners could destroy their battery bank that they rely on to provide power when the sun goes down.



When putting together a solar power system, property owners need to have a charge controller as part of the equipment. A charge controller regulates the energy that is generated by the solar array and charges the battery bank. The charge controller makes sure that the batteries are not overcharged and are charged at a proper rate.



A charge controller like the FLEXmax charge controller really has four functions in a solar power system. First, it will accept any power generated by the solar panels. Second, it controls the amount of power that is sent to the battery bank. Third, it monitors the voltage of the battery bank to prevent overcharging. And fourth, it prevents power from being leaked back to the solar panels.



A charge controller will require a little energy itself to monitor the batteries and to ensure that they will not be overcharged, but the benefits of extending the useful life of the batteries and not losing power at night to the solar panels is more than worth this minor loss of power.



There are many different charge controllers on the market, but there are a few features that set the FLEXmax charge controllers apart from the rest. One of these differences is the ability to provide full power output in ambient temperatures of up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. They also have a very high-power conversion efficiency, rated at 97.5% for the 80 amp version and a very impressive 98.1% for the 60 amp version. These charge controllers can also handle battery voltages from 12 volts up to 60 volts.



Whatever solar setup clients have or are thinking of installing, the team at Solar Biz can help to get the most out of it. They can give important information about their FLEXmax charge controllers and other renewable energy equipment for clients all over Arizona, California, and New Mexico.



