Colorado Springs, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2015 --FlightList PRO, the world's largest air charter source, has launched an upgraded Charter Operator Directory as part of its collection of resources. The directory features new user capabilities accessing all 3,419 certificated operators worldwide and their 16,631 charter aircraft. This includes the complete 8,289 aircraft with 1,777 operators in the U.S., and 3,008 aircraft with all 699 operators in Europe.



With the new directory capabilities, FlightList PRO users can now easily identify operators by name, city, state/province, country, or by airport when an operator is basing any aircraft at that airport. Operators can also be located by aircraft types operated, safety ratings achieved, location or certificates. The new upgrade is a complete aviation directory with every single operator included.



Once an operator or several are displayed, clicking on the name opens a detail page of the operator, fleet and individual aircraft information.



The new Operator Directory is just one FlightList PRO's collection of resources. The site excels in full charter aircraft search functionality for any aircraft, trip or flight need, along with interactive abilities to acquire hard quotes from numerous operators at once.



Also featured are a growing Charter Floating Fleets Directory, industry-leading airport information resources, flight calculators, and a handy interface to the popular NBAA (National Business Aviation Association) Charter Airmail email board marketplace.



FlightList PRO does not rely on operator sign-ups, upkeep or fees, all which limit operator participation and available options. Every single operator and aircraft is included automatically, 100% of every market. It is the only such resource and shows hundreds of charter jets not included elsewhere, in the US alone. Shown are literally the best available aircraft in the market, which gives more and better booking choices for the user.



FlightList PRO currently offers a full access 30-day free trial with no commitment. Full access subscriptions start at $30/person for three, then $30 each additional, no contract, cancel any time. Comparable charter resources start at $300/month and $500/month under contract, for baseline service.



About FlightList PRO

Launched in 2014, FlightList PRO provides more charter aircraft and information at a lower cost, improving users' bottom lines and providing the highest value air charter listing directory. Increased aircraft options allow users to book more charter flights, and for less, using the world's largest and only complete source of certified charter, cargo and ambulance aircraft in the U.S. and 131 countries worldwide. FlightList PRO has become an everyday favorite of leading charter brokerages, travel agencies, corporate travel departments and aviation OEM companies. The fastest growing industry service, FlightList PRO is the only air charter directory of its kind; 100% of every market and the only unlimited charter resource.



The company produces a free industry Air Charter News Feed available to the public.



More information is available at http://www.FlightListPRO.com