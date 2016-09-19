Flip Book Maker AnyFlip Takes New Approaches to Promotion

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2016 --The prominent technology supplier of digital publishing software, AnyFlip flip book maker is taking new and exciting approaches for promotion. The flip book maker of AnyFlip can convert any type of printed document into an exclusive book or publication.



Moreover, the flip book maker also gives the document some stylish and well-designed page flipping effects that are 3D and realistic. The publishing giant is now focusing on the promotion of its products and services with exciting new features.

AnyFlip book maker is absolutely free no matter how long the document is. Moreover, rich media such as slideshows, animations, pictures or even flash videos can be easily added to enhance the features of the book. Unlike its competition, the software can be operated in seventeen different languages and sharing on social media has also been made easier for the users to show their creativity to the world.



AnyFlip is also providing absolutely free cloud hosting and more than 120 templates to work with. Google Analytics, WordPress and Joomla can also be easily integrated in the flip book maker.



"Convert your PDF or create your digital magazines, catalogs, brochures, reports, newsletters and other marketing content with modern interactive features." Says Anna Lee, the Chief Designer of Any Flip. The flip book maker provides safe and secure hosting to its users and the software runs both online and offline on multiple platforms that means it can be viewed on any device.



