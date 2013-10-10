Flip Book Maker eFlip Standard Gaining Popularity Among eBook Publishers

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2013 --Flip Book Maker eFlip Standard by eFlip Co Ltd, a Hong Kong China based company, has become a popular tool for creating page flip books. There has been a marked rise in demand of the software and if reports released by the company are to be believed, the expert as well as novice publishers across the globe are using the same. When contacted, a representative of the company confirmed, “We are glad to be a popular choice among eBook Publishers. The main reason behind the rise in popularity of the same is quality of the product. eFlip Standard brings good reading experience and impressive visual effect.” He further added, “We aim to continue our services in future as well by offering many more programs to users.”



According to the sources, Flip Book Maker eFlip Standard is standard program that helps users to create page flip books from PDF files, image, Microsoft Office and OpenOffice files among others. The software converts flat files into page flip format with realistic page turn effect. One can easily download and install the eFlip Standard software on a Windows or Mac computer. The software allows users to create many publications according to the requirement and control the production and hosting of publication in-house. The tool allows unlimited publishing and free online and offline distribution among others.



EFlip Standard provides digital publishing platform to be used on mobile, web and tablet, host above 250 eBooks, share any publication immediately. It also has around 700 pre designed background images to view and select from. One can easily customize flip book with background, icons, message, brand, logos, sound and other information related to the promotion of the company. Users can share the flipbook in the form of Flash, EXE, HTML, ZIP, CD, APP etc.



One can convert eBook, design eBook, upload online, display eBook on showcase, manage online versions, and even sell with help of eFlip Standard. Users can also embed multimedia objects including YouTube video, Mp3 and Text, images into their flip books.



About eFlip Co Ltd

eFlip Co Ltd is a Hong Kong, China based company that provides handy flip book maker programs for editors and publishers across the globe to easily produce professional Flip Books at affordable prices.