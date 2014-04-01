Flip Book Maker from eFlip Co. Ltd Now Is Released with Promotional Discounts

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2014 --Today, flash flipbooks are already gaining more popularity in the publishing industry because of their interactive features. Now, Pageflippdf.com, a private label brand of a flip book maker from eFlip Co. Ltd, announces its greatly discounted offers on eFlip Professional.



According to the CEO of eFlip Co. Ltd, flipbook publishing is ever-evolving as new features are being developed to enhance its functionality. eFlip Professional is an application that helps authors and publishers to convert their PDF files into flash flipbooks without any programming hassles. "Its interface is simple, straightforward, and user-friendly. With the use of eFlip Professional, users can convert PDFs, images, MsWord documents and Open Office documents into page-turning flipbooks within minutes," he reveals.



While speaking on eFlip Professional, the CEO highlights some of its features and benefits as follows:

- It can embed videos, hyperlinks, music, slideshows, and other multi-media elements into flipbooks.

- It can provide different output formats like HTML and EXE. The outputs also allow CD burning.

- The flipbooks can be viewed on all kinds of portable devices such as iPads, Android devices, and PCs.

- It comes with over 400 templates, over 700 background images, and over 300 fantastic scenes.

- It can merge many PDF files into a single flipbook that can be edited whenever necessary.

- It's compatible with Mac and Windows XP/7/8.



"For a limited time, eFlip Professional is being offered with a great discount; interested users can save up to 30% when they purchase the software. In addition, each lifetime license comes with a personal eFlip publisher account. It is a 10GB online storage space that can safely store over 500 e-books. Users would be able to publish and share their flash flipbooks on the net without any hassle," the CEO of eFlip Co. Ltd confirms.



For more information on eFlip Co. Ltd and its limited-time discounts on eFlip Professional, go to http://www.pageflippdf.com/pageflip-pdf-to-flash-pro/.