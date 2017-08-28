Flip Book Maker from PubHTML5 Adds Spunk to Self-Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2017 --In the digital world, people across the globe are inclined to read digital materials instead of printed ones. PubHTML5 is the most powerful flip book maker that trusted by over 60,000 companies, whose download is 8,000,000. With PubHTML5, one can just make his or her own flip book without a big fuss.



"There are a wide range of flip book makers flooding the market, so making a flipbook is easy, however, making a unique flip book is not so easy. We developed our flip book maker catering to the need of users, which can help them create a flip book stands out from others." Said Jason Chen, CTO (chief technology officer) of PubHTML5.



How Would Flip Book Maker From PubHTML5 Be Unique?



It is a nouvelle flip book maker from PubHTML5 that helps in making amazing flip book styled magazines, product catalogs, and brochures.



- A bouquet of features: The flip book maker is easy to use, and authors can just upload any PDF to the platform, add media, transitions, effects, embed video files, and much more.



- Unlimited cloud storage: Unlike other flip books, one can host this flip book on the cloud and get unlimited hosting space.



- SEO-friendly: Further, this will also be SEO-friendly and bring in scope for earning revenue too. Besides this, the publishers shall also get a Subscription option available with which, they would be able to send the newsletter to the mail of the subscribers.



- No coding: The powerful flip book maker gives all of these features that anyone can use and bring out amazingly interactive flip book.



- Email marketing of the flip book: The platform allows the author to use a promotional tool of Email Marketing.



- Easy to share: The flip book is simple to share online across various social media applications. This means that anyone from anywhere across the world shall read, and share interesting flip books to everyone.



- All-device readability: Whatever be the device, computer, tablet, or even smartphone, making these flip books available is possible.



