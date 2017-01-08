Flip Book Maker Mobissue Makes the Book Live in Digital Format

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2017 --Mobissue presents authors an easy and convenient way to make their books live in digital format. The flip book maker enables them to save thousands from printing while still fully benefiting from the digital version of their books. Moreover, instead of static book pages, the software allows authors to add dynamic characters full of life that will entertain readers of all ages on every page.



Mobissue is a team of creators who bring a new era in the world of the digital publishing. Being an online interactive format, flipbook makes a real difference in book publishing. There are numerous great benefits that flip book maker users can take advantage of:



-The software helps people publish their books in digital format.



-This is an eco-friendly publishing solution that saves a lot of trees used for paper.



-Publishers can easily convert their PDF files into digital flip books and add great features to them, such as links, animations, images, audio, and video to make them interactive and engaging.



-The extremely user-friendly design with a drag-and-drop editor and multiple features save users a lot of time.



-No coding or technical skills are required to make a publication, which saves publishers hundreds and even thousands of dollars.



-The Mobissue publishing platform allows people to publish and share their flip books on all social networks, as well as to get specific data regarding their readers.



Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mobissue, shares: "Unlike traditional print books, the digital publications made with flip book maker Mobissue can be read on any digital device. Moreover, they are interactive enough to offer an amazing reading experience. The readers are engaged from the very first page up till the end, eager to find what they will discover on the next page."



For more information on the amazing Mobissue flip book maker's features, please visit Mobissue blog.



About Mobissue

Mobissue is a leader in digital software innovations that provides publishers with a completely new world of possibilities and with a chance to reach readers from all over the world. The team of dedicated programmers and designers adds more and more amazing features to the flip book maker to perfect it.