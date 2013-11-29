Flip Builder - a Brand New Effective Page Flip Digital Publishing Solution

Guangzhou, GuangDong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2013 --Ebooks are taking the world by storm thanks to their many advantages over traditional paper made books. Almost every book today is available in an eBook format and there is a lot of demand for them. Among the most efficient and reliable eBook software making companies today is Flip Builder which presents users with its wide range of tools for digital publishing.



Flip PDF and Flip PDF Professional are the two most important and popular products offered by Flip Builder. The software builds fluent and natural flipping pages from PDF files in a smooth and efficient manner. Some of the main features of Flip PDF Professional which make it so unique are the PDF hyperlink and bookmarks as well as the facility to embed multimedia such as video, audio, text, shapes, pages, image albums, Flash, YouTube videos and links to the page flipping eBooks.



The experienced and dedicated team behind Flip Builder provides all kinds of digital publishing tools to users. The tools provided by Flip Builder is apt for those who wish to publish eBooks, distribute online magazines, newspapers, business brochures, corporate reports, event leaflets/flyers, sales slicks, newsletters, annual reports, educational books, interactive books, product catalogs or any other kind of multi-page document.



Flip Builder has discovered the potentials of the rapidly changing new digital publishing field and aims to boost the industry with its many unique tools and products. The software of the company adds richness to e-content online by attractively combining multimedia with eBook and presenting eBook in a more sophisticated and well packaged manner. The wide range of applications they offer can convert almost any sort of document into elegant flip books in a smooth, easy and quick way.



FlipBuilder belongs to Wonder Idea Technology which is based out of Hong Kong and was established in 2008. The products offered by FlipBuilder range from digital publishing tools to unique and pocket friendly business software.



Website: http://flipbuilder.com/