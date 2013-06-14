Flip Builder to Release a Comprehensive Help Document for Better Understanding of the Flip PDF Software

Guangzhou, GuangDong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2013 --Flip Builder has just released a comprehensive Help Document that aims to increase the awareness and improve the understanding of various individuals about the Flip PDF software. This software is designed to help users convert their PDF file into eBooks while still retaining its original text content, link, images, and bookmarks.



The Help Document is divided into 5 parts such as Import PDF, Template, Feature Setting, Publish Online, and Output eBook. Through this, users will be able to find related features in an easy and fast manner. Flip PDF can import the original PDF files as well as the text and hyperlinks. These hyperlinks will make it easier for users to go directly to a webpage or flip to another page easily. Moreover, users can also find it easier to search the eBook since its texts has been imported and converted as searchable text.



Another essential feature of Flip PDF is its pre-designed scenes, themes and templates that users can choose of their Flip programs. With the different designs, layouts, and templates that are available, individuals can surely find the one that suits their tastes. Moreover, the rich feature setting of the software will enable users to decorate their flip books to make it more enticing. Users can also set the logo, page shadow, language, hard cover, and background image that they want to incorporate in their flip books.



Through this Flip PDF software, users can also upload their flip books to the server of Flip Builder and publish them online immediately after creating them. This software is also beneficial to readers of flip books as they can view them online using their iPad, iPhone, Mac, Android, and Mac devices. Uses are also given the option to choose among the different formats available the one that can cater to their needs such as exe, mobile version, zip, html, and Mac app. They can even convert several PDF files into flip books at the same time through the Batch Convert feature of the software. Not to mention that they can also burn these flip books to CD and DVD in order to view them in their computer conveniently.



Flip Builder is a company that is committed to offering customers the best tools that can help them in converting most types of documents into page flipping ebook s in convenient and efficient manner. Its flip book software is designed to cater the needs in publishing and distributing different kinds of multi-page documents such as eBooks, business brochures, newsletters, product catalogs, and educational books.



"The FlipBuilder Team aims to offer the best software and server. We consider it to be an efficient way to find answer by users themselves. And also, we provide one-to-one technical support when necessary." – said SEO Alice Lee



For more information about Flip PDF, visit http://flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf/features/flexible-import.html