Flip HTML5 Allows Installing HTML5 Flipbook Plugin Into WordPress Site

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2014 --WordPress clients now have a brand new way to embed a custom digital flipbook into their website. Using Flip HTML5’s cutting-edge digital publishing software, clients can create stunning HMTL5 flipbooks and seamlessly integrate them into WordPress.



The new WordPress plugin feature from Flip HTML5 is simple to utilize. Flip HTML5’s software guides users through a brief four-step process to integrate their custom digital flipbook into WordPress. First, the client publishes his or her HTML5 flipbook as a WordPress plugin. Then, the user installs the Flipbook Plugin into WordPress. Once the Flipbook Plugin is activated, the user can copy and paste the shortcode to the WordPress page or post.



This exciting product feature is among a myriad of impressive options offered by Flip HTML5, including offline publishing, SEO, Google Analytics, and more.



Further information about the WordPress Plugin feature from Flip HTML5 can be found at http://fliphtml5.com/product-feature/insert-html5-book-to-wordpress.php.



About Flip HTML5

Flip HTML5 is the premier developer of e-publishing software. Working closely with digital publishers of many industries, Flip HTML5 has maintained elite status when it comes to offering the highest-quality, most advanced digital publishing software and features. With online and offline availability, Flip HTML5’s digital publishing software is offered for Windows, Mac, and more.