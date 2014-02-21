Flip HTML5 - An Exciting Application That Create Pure HTML5 Publications

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2014 --With an increasingly mobile society, the digital publishing world is constantly evolving to keep up with the changes. Flip HTML5 is an application that allows businesses to create engaging catalogues, brochures, and other publications with page-turning effects from a simple PDF or Microsoft Office file. Readers can enjoy Flip HTML5’s digital magazines on a variety of mobile devices, such as Android phones, iPhones, iPads, Kindles, and other tablets.



Users will find the software easy to use to convert images, edit pages, import hyperlinks and audio, embed media, and upload publications to an online cloud. Other features of the software include the ability to convert multiple files at once, optimizing the eBook for search engines, and FTP capabilities for uploading finished products to websites. Flip HTML5 also allows users to choose a template and customize it to their needs.



FlipHTML5 is available at several different price points. Anyone unsure if it will meet his or her needs can try it for free. The free version limits the number of uploads to fifty per month, gives the user 10 gigabytes of storage, and has many of the features of other paid plans. The Pro plan is $15 per month and increases storage to 100 gigabytes and allows 200 uploads per month. It also adds password protection, keyword searching, and many other features. For $29 per month, a user can get unlimited storage, 500 uploads per month, access to statistics through Google Analytics, and much more. Platinum and Enterprise plans are also available. Purchases can be made by major credit cards or through PayPal’s secure and free service.



About Flip HTML5 Software Co., Ltd

Flip HTML5 Software Co., Ltd is a leader in the world of digital publishing software. Many years of research and development have aided the company in keeping up with the needs of different industries and providing the publishing software that is in demand.



See more information at http://fliphtml5.com.