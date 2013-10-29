Flip HTML5 - Best Window 8 Flip Book Maker Now Introduces Platinum Pricing Plan

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2013 --Flip HTML5 is a superior html5 page flip software that helps convert ordinary files for presentation purposes to attractive digital flipping book that has been developed to offer users to apply the innumerable functions that it has in store. The unique combination of the latest version HTML, HTML5 and jQuery enable the creation of a reading experience that integrates the readers in the whole process making it interesting. The conversion of an array of files that includes the widely used PDF and MS Office- Word, Excel and PowerPoint, can be easily transformed to virtual flipbooks that are nothing less than an e-mag is achieved easily. It is a great way for businesses of all types to showcase their products, services and other valuable details to their clients and customers. The various pricing plans available on the website make it easy for businesses to fit it in their budget, and with the latest Platinum edition it has become even more cost-effective.



The main benefits of the Platinum pricing plan for businesses include:-

- Unlimited storage capacity

- Unlimited upload per month

- Maximum pages per book

- Unlimited number of publish

- Converts all file formats

- Access to all the features and customize looks



The Platinum plan is especially designed to meet the needs and desires of various businesses to restore a cost-effective pricing plan. Flip HTML5 is best Windows 8 flip book maker that provides utmost authority to businesses with this edition, but not at all at a premium price has recently updated it. It is developed and designed keeping in mind the business users and to keep them tension-free for a complete year. Businesses will not have to make payments every month now.



The additional functions that are exclusive for only platinum users are something to consider. It helps the platinum user to enjoy whopping 1000 pages per book and an unrestricted storage space. It converts PDF and Office files to flipbook only for platinum users. The number of publishes to local computer is only 5/month even for gold users, but for platinum users, it is unlimited.



The Flip HTML5’s main aim is to provide its users the brilliant customizable features to personalize the digital flipbooks to make it appropriate for their clients. It strives to grow and feature new plans to achieve customer satisfaction.