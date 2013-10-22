Flip HTML5 - Free Page Flip Magazine Publisher Integrated with Powerful Page Editor

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2013 --Flip HTML5 is a dedicated jQuery flipbook software that helps in developing interactive and engaging virtual presentations in the form of an e-book. The Flip HTML5 is the latest version with the most compelling and powerful page editor available today. The Flip Page Editor not only helps to edit the existing pages, but it also helps to customize it to edit the flipping pages as per the user’s whims and fancies. The most noteworthy feature of this software is that it helps the designer or the user to bring his creative knacks in the forefront to design distinctive flipbooks like that of an e-magazine, at the same time exhibit far-reaching sources in it. A typical presentation is usually in the PDF format; the user can convert it easily into online page flipping book.



The main highlights of Flip HTML5 are as follows:-

- Create appealing jQuery and HTML5 flipbook

- Completely customize each page as per needs

- Multimedia friendly, can add Youtube video, audio, photo slideshow, bookmark, links and more

- HTML5 is compatible with mobile devices

- Incredible reading experience with amazing animated page flipping effect

- The finest Page Editor feature

- Free software for starters



The Flip HTML5 free page flip magazine publisher adds to the branding of business by combining the two most innovative technologies- HTML5 and jQuery. The amalgamation of the two helps the flipbook to perform faster and effortlessly on an array of devices available today including Windows PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad and Android devices.



With the option of being a Professional and Gold user, it allows to not just converting PDF documents to page flipping book (which is available for standard users), they are also presented with options to convert any MS Office- Word, Excel, PowerPoint – and Open Office document to HTML5 and jQuery based flipbook.



“Flip HTML5 solution is more than I expected. For business I need to do a lot of presentation to my customers and am always hoping to find a way to better present than the PDF, this software does it to me, thanks a lot.” Says George Mansion (a contended Flip HTML5’s user).



Flip HTML5 aims to provide everyone with editing functions like never seen before. The software was developed with a view to minimize and eliminate the difficulty level of other flipping book software, in order to provide easy-to-use editing functions.



Visit Flip HTML5 at http://fliphtml5.com/.