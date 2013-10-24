Flip HTML5 - Free PDF to Jquery Flipbook Software Helps Wedding Industry

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2013 --Flip HTML5 is an exciting html5 page flip software that converts conventional files to fascinating flipbooks in several format options that are extremely easy to publish, share, and read online from anywhere in the world. It serves as a great presentation tool, and offers the presenters to break out from the usual and showcase their creative side with the help of this software. Flip HTML5 helps businesses and services to advertise and market themselves in a personalized manner with the help of the fully customizable feature. With the wedding season in full sway, the competition in the wedding industry is increasing, and the flipbook will definitely provide an edge over the others to influence clients.



The main benefits of Flip HTML5 for wedding services are as follows:-

- Design striking brochures and booklets

- Different and innovative way of presentation

- Offer a complete e-mag experience to clients

- Steadily organize services and previous work done

- Convert PDF, MS Office and Open Office to HTML5 flipbook

-Share on social media platforms

- Free trial of flipbook maker



Wedding industry is one of the most emerging industries in today’s world, as everyone wants a memorable wedding experience. The main challenge that the wedding service providers face is how to stand out. With the amalgamation of HTML5 and jQuery, the two most sorts after technologies, the enchanting HTML5 page flipbook is created. The combination helps the flipbook perform faster, at the same time it is compatible with Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad and Android.



The wedding industry consists of wedding service firms, photographers, caterers, and so on. Flip HTML5 will help them create an e-catalogue inclusive of all the services offered. The wedding businesses are also offered the media-rich feature wherein they can easily embed videos, audio files, photo slideshow and even create custom links.



“Flip HTML5 has completely changed the way we used to make presentations earlier. We no more need to speak much, the flipbook does all the talking, and the best part is that we have access to statistics to supervise the performance of the e-book.” Says Victor L. (a wedding business owner and a satisfied Flip HTML5’s user).



Flip HTML5 aims to provide a complete new perspective to presentations in the form of an incredible free PDF to jquery flipbook to engage clients. The main purpose is to prove valuable for businesses to help them offer better presentations.