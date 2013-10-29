Flip HTML5 Increases Sales by Creating Flip Page Book in Mobile Version

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2013 --Flip HTML5 is helping clients to win their customers using mobile devices. The features offered by Flip HTML5 work well with a range of devices including those based on iOS and android among others. Flip HTML5 is appropriate for users who want to present their content in the form of html flip book. The software makes sure that readers view the flip books smoothly with Windows PC, Mac computer, iPhone, iPad and Android devices.



When contacted, a representative of the company said, “It is a great achievement for business houses or owners to occupy a certain market. Flip HTML5 is specially meant for people who want to present their content in the form of html flip book.” He further added, “We aim to provide best of the software and features to our customers in order to help their businesses grow and generate more leads. We aim to be the most preferred alternative when it comes to offering best software and tools across the globe.”



Sources confirmed that Mobile shopping is getting very popular among users. Flip HTML5 can help to build business brand image, increase its awareness, and finally increase sales. Flip HTML5 feature is useful flip page digital publishing software that converts static PDFs, office files, and images into iPad-friendly flipbook.



Flip HTML5 also offer users limitless cloud storage to upload created flipbooks. It makes it easy for users and readers to view and share flipbooks online. The Flipbook Creator for iPad is also a good method to promote business. The software helps users design style flipbook, change background picture, include animation parts like images, YouTube videos and texts and define interface color.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software was started in year 2010, the headquartered of the company is in China and the branch offices are in HongKong China. The company offers different kinds of affordable software and service for both business and personal use. Mainly is provides digital Flip Book publishing tools for years.