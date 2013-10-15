Flip HTML5 Introduces Pricing Plans of the JQuery Page Flip Software

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2013 --FlipHTML5, a HTML5 and jQuery Page Flip Software has introduced its exciting pricing plans to users. The plans include attractive pricing of software. The free plan, $0 per month and Gold Plan of $29 per month are attracting a lot of users. FlipHTML5 is helpful HTML5 page flipping book software that helps users publish engaging online flip magazine, e-newsletter, shopping catalog, user guide and brochure.



When contacted, a representative of the company said, “We want to make our software available for everyone. That is why we have started various pricing plans for our users to make the services affordable for them.” He further added, “We are offering four types of plans that include free, standard, pro and gold, users can select any of the pricing plans according to their needs and budget. Of course we have made the software to be used for both purposes of commercial and personal use. Non commercial users may find the free plan very interesting for them.”



According to sources, the company is offering multiple pricing plans that include the most impressive plan of free and gold plan of $29 per month. The gold plan gives unlimited features to users. User can upload unlimited flip books online per month without any limitation on pages per book and storage and can also add Google Analytic to track published eBooks. The software allows users to convert office file and pictures to flip books except PDF and make use of the page Editor to add multimedia including video, link, flash, audio, image, photo slideshow and button among others. Users can add password to protect their online eBooks.



FlipHTML5 also offers free plan to their Non-commercial users. According to this plan, users can use free Flip HTML5 to publish page turning brochures for personal purpose. Users can embed page turn book to blog or website to make it more attractive to visitors.



FlipHTML5 Software was started in year 2010, the headquartered of the company is in China and the branch offices are in HongKong China. The company offers different kinds of affordable software and service for both business and personal use. Mainly is provides digital Flip Book publishing tools for years.



