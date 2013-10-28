Flip HTML5 Introduces Two New Ways to Track Uploaded Flipbooks

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2013 --Flip HTML5 Free Flip Book Maker software offers many tools for converting, customizing, and tracking flipbooks. It now enables users to track the flipbooks they upload to the company’s online server in two different ways. They can therefore monitor the performance of their page flipping e-books, magazines, catalogs, or brochures as they gain exposure online.



The first method of tracking is through Access Statistics. With this system, users can view how many people have visited the location of their flipping book. Once it is uploaded to the server, it is also possible to see how many pages other people viewed, and how much time they spent reading it or sharing it on social media websites. Users can also check what links people clicked on.



Other perks of the Access Statistics feature is the ability to analyze how popular a publication is. Customers can also determine what features readers like the most, and use these data to add more popular information and details which could be more valuable. This way, they can fine tune the specific e-book or design a new one according to the metrics, maximizing the selling and traffic potential of their product.



Flip HTML5 users who upload to the server can also track flipbook performance via Google Analytics. All they need is a Google Analytics ID and enter it into the software when creating the flipbook. An analytics report is created, providing useful information such as where readers are located and what they do while flipping through the pages. All the details and trending available through Google’s tool used with other web applications are available to flipbook publishers.



With these two options, Flip HTML5 users have full access to performance details on their flipbooks. The tools are available now. For more information, check the product page at http://fliphtml5.com/pdf-to-flip-html5-features.php.



About FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd. is a flipbook software publishing company established in 2010. Based in China, it provides innovative and affordable desktop publishing software for Windows to business and personal customers throughout the world. Flip HTML5, its flagship software, allows users to convert PDF files into e-books with beautiful page flipping effects and multimedia