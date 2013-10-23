Flip HTML5 Is Completely Free PDF to Flipbook Software Provides Upload Service

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2013 --The popular and powerful flip book making software Flip HTML5 is available free of cost for users to download and install. The flip book creator helps users create appealing and interactive HTML5 page flip book, online catalog, e-brochure and HTML5 online magazine. A number of different features are associated with the same and users can implement a range of themes and designs just by the click of a few buttons.



When contacted, a representative of the company said, “There are several well-designed templates and themes embedded in the software for quick html5 flip magazine conversion. We are offering all these resources free of cost. We also make sure that this free resource library gets updated according to the software’s future versions and related developments.” He further added, “We aim to provide the best alternative to users across the globe when it comes to creating great looking flip books.”



Sources confirmed that users can upload the free PDF to flipbook created through the software using the Flip HTML5 online service. The books can be easily managed from a single account. The free plan of the company has some limitation as well as it is intended for non-commercial purpose. The software allows free users to upload 50 pages per book and 50 books per month. The free version by company also offers the users 10 Gb storage per month along with FlipHTML5 watermark on published eBook.



The tool is the combination of HTML5 and jQuery that makes the created flipbook perform faster and with ease on a number of different device types. Users can convert Adobe Acrobat PDF files to HTML5 page flip eBooks, import existing links and table of content in source PDF and customize page range as well.



About Flipbook maker Flip HTML5

Flipbook maker Flip HTML5 is a powerful HTML5 page flipping book software that helps users convert PDF to Emagazine.



Get more information by referring to profile of Flip HTML5.