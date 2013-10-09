Flip HTML5 Is Free Flip Book Maker Now Released to Create Online Flip Books

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2013 --Flip HTML5 has been released and now lets users convert PDF files into HTML5-based flip books with audio, video, images, and Flash effects. Users can convert PDF, Word, and Open Office 8 images into interactive books with links, multimedia, embedded slideshows, and more. Interactive HTML5 and jQuery flip books can be created with simple customization tools and pre-designed, adjustable templates.



Business users can easily incorporate branding with logos, website links, and a self-defined title and description for their flip book. Digital publications such as magazines can be read on the Internet and shared; people using even mobile devices such as iPhones, Android phones, and tablets can view the finished product. A realistic simulated page flipping effect adds a visual quality unlike any other seen with electronic books.



In addition to content, users can add templates and backgrounds, colors, control buttons, and navigation options to their publication. Flip books can be published in the new HTML5 format, or as a ZIP file or to an FTP server. An “Email To” publish option allows the flip book to be sent to a reader via a zip file.



Flip HTML5 also provides the convenience of searchable and zoomable content, so the audience can find what they are looking for. A table of contents can be added as can bookmarks. The software is therefore as convenient for the reader as it is for the creator. Flip book designers can also publish online digital magazines without having a website. Members can manage their flip books on the server and have a large amount of storage space to work with.



Access Statistics enable one to see how many people have seen their e-book. There is also a social share feature while users can track their publications and audience via Google Analytics. With the free version, users can upload up to 50 books to the Flip HTML5 server. Four packages are available; Free, Standard, Pro, and Gold; with different amounts of storage space, pages per book, and uploads per month supported. The Gold plan, at $29 per month, includes unlimited storage, uploads, and pages.



For more information about, access to, and support on Flip HTML5, go to http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd. is a digital flip book publishing tools provider, leading its competitors worldwide in this type of software. Established in 2010, the China-based company works with commercial and personal customers all over the world. It has created the Flip HTML5 free Flip Book Maker enabling users to convert PDF files into interactive e-books with page flipping effects and sound.