Flip HTML5 - Jquery Flipbook Software Makes PDF More Readable

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2013 --Page flip announcing is catching on with the World Wide World Wide Web assisting numerous writers and publishers to present their work to a global assembly. Although every person is looking out there to have that special brim that will make their work easily readable, accessible, creative and give the readers that real know-how of reading a publication or a magazine. Jquery flipbook software Flip HTML5 gives users all that with infinite promise.



“Software allows online access to content from anywhere, One can upload HTML5 digital publication to the internet and then can share or read the sheet flip content online everywhere anytime.”



The programs is completely customizable to endow users to DIY their page flipping book with diverse pre-designed templates and make adjustment to the templates with custom buttons, color, background, navigation and other options.



What makes this software more special?

1. The software can turn PDF to flip book in HTML5 standard. Readers can either read offline or upload the book online.

2. The html5 type of page flip book is friendly to web reading. People can open it on any internet-enabled device no matter desktop or mobile.

3. With Flip HTML5 software, users can quickly create searchable and zoomable content to facilitate their audience to search the content in ebook. Moreover, users can add helpful table of content and bookmarks for reader to handle the ebook more convenient.



Pros of Flip HTML5 are-

- Never before flexibility in e-publishing

- Easy access and storage of E-books

- Elevates the reader's reading experience to a new high

- Compatible with many browsers, mobiles and Tablets

- Excellent service at a very nominal price

- Marketing friendly



Fliphtml5.com delivered lot of high-tech software’s/tools to people from around the world. Most of them are very popular among young persons. The business has won a good reputation and plenty of affirmative reconsiders online.



About Flip HTML5

Flip HTML5 is a new HTML5 and pdf to flipbook creator for iPad developed by FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd. The business is headquartered in CHINA and it was established in 2010. They are evolving Digital Flip publication announcing devices for many years. Their newest flipbook manufacturer programs are now accessible for download at their new website. Their new website is now live and to get more details about their product visit http://fliphtml5.com/.