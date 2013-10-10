Flip HTML5, New JQuery Flipbook Software Available for Online Business

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2013 --Flip HTML5, new Html5 flip software is launched at October 2013. The software is compatible with most browsers in PC and mobile devices. Apart from regular usage, the tool can help in branding online flip book with website link and organization’s logo for promoting business.



The JQuery flipbook software uses HTML5 and jQuery for creating interactive and engaging HTML5 page flip book, online magazine, e-brochure and online catalogue. A spokesperson of the company says, “This free flipbook maker is launched this month and it is now available for download. People can visit the website of Flip HTML5 and download the software directly.”



According to him, the new software can convert PDF to HTML5 and jQuery flipbook and support converting OpenOffice, MS office and images to flip ebook based on jQuery and HTML5 pages. Numerous multimedia tools can work on flipbook, which means one can use the software to add flash animation, audio or video player, YouTube videos and more.



The flipbook maker allows online access of content from anywhere, says the owner of Flip HTML5. He adds, “One can upload HTML5 digital magazine to the internet and then can share or read the page flip content online everywhere anytime.”



The software is completely customizable to enable users to DIY their page flipping book with diverse pre-designed templates and make adjustment to the templates with custom buttons, color, background, navigation and other options.



According to George Mansion, “The software is effective for business professionals who do a lot of presentation for their customers. It definitely provides better ways of presentation in comparison to conventional PDF format.”



The JQuery flipbook software can automatically import and detect existing hyperlinks into the project of flipbook from the source PDF. This saves user’s time, says the owner of Flip HTML5.



Flip HTML5 is a new HTML5 and jQuery ebook maker developed by FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in China and it was established in 2010. They are developing Digital Flip Book publishing tools for many years.