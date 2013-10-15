Flip HTML5 - New Page Flip Magazine Publisher Gives Users with Infinite Potential

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2013 --Page flip publishing is catching on with the World Wide Web helping many writers and publishers to present their work to a global audience. However everyone is looking out there to have that special edge that will make their work easily readable, accessible, creative and give the readers that real experience of reading a book or a magazine. Flip HTML5 is awesome html5 page flip software gives users all that with infinite potential. To list some of the features of this new software,



Flip HTML5 enables:



- Fully customized HTML5 page turning book style

- Easily accessible anywhere online

- Easily performs in most Mobile Devices and browsers

- Fantastic animated reading experience

- Fast and easy publishing

- Social share feature integrated for marketing



Flip HTML5 is easy to use and allows makers to customize their e-book by offering options of predesigned templates, background and many more features. It has the unique flexibility of converting PDF to HTML5 and jQuery flipbook along with MS Office, OpenOffice and Images to HTML5 and jQuery based page flip ebook. To showcase their ability even better, they are offering a free version of flip book maker where one can convert any PDF to page flipbook conversion.



The benefits of Flip HTML5 are



- Never before flexibility in e-publishing

- Easy access and storage of E-books

- Elevates the reader’s reading experience to a new high

- Compatible with many browsers, mobiles and Tablets

- Excellent service at a very nominal price

- Marketing friendly



“E-publishing is no longer a non competitive field, with countless e-book makers vying for the reader’s attention, it is important for E-publishers to provide their readers with maximum flexibility to read, access and convert our works. Flip HTML does just that and it also has that social network integrated feature which makes marketing e-books very easy. An amazing software!!” Craig Dylan, Los Angeles (a Flip HTML5 user and benefiter).



Excellent software to promote and market products online, Flip HTML5 works fast and is simple enough for a newbie to create flipbooks within a short time. Flipbook readers can get a more enhanced experience with Flip HTML5’s feature to add videos of many formats to the e-book. It can help create flip books, online magazines, online catalog and e-brochure effortlessly. Even though the basic version has multiple features, the Gold and Pro version offers a wide range of options in conversion, analytics, social sharing and customizing, making it a must have software. Anyone who is interested in this software can download Free PDF to Page Flip at SourceForge.net or just view demo of Page Flip Magazine Publisher on Flickr.com.