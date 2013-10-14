Flip HTML5 Now Offers Free Online Storage for Showing Page Flip Books

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2013 --Flip HTML5 has finally introduced its newest feature called Upload Online Service for the clients. As the latest HTML5 flipbook maker offered for free, Flip HTML5 can provide the most powerful service for uploading online to users who do not have a server. They can also upload the created online flip books directly to the software.



This Upload Online Service has been made for free for the users. They can even upload up to 50 books in every month. The presence of this new service will be regarded by users as one of the most interesting and useful service for them. Most users appreciated Upload Online service by Flip HTML5 due to the fact that they got several benefits from it. First of all, it serves as the easiest way to publish the created flip books to the online server Flip HTML5. Users can take advantage of this incredible service and they can use it anytime, anywhere as long as they have an internet connection.



This new service offer is just a part of the most outstanding Flip HTML5 selling points. There are also other exciting features present along with it. Through them, they will enjoy using Flip HTML5. This is due to the fact that they can fully customize, promote their business and make PDF interactive for their Flip Book. In addition to, it is also media rich, online reading and mobile friendly. These are just some of the ways to make their own Flip book useful. They can also go premium if they want to take their flip books into the higher level. All they have to do is to visit the website and take note of the essential details indicated in it.



Flip HTML5 has been centered on providing the best digital flip books on the site of the users in the fastest way. It also aims to help them publish their own HTML5 flip book on the web and make it more popular among others.



About Flip HTML5 Software Co. Ltd.

Flip HTML5 Software Co. Ltd. has been established in the year 2010 and has main office in China with the branch offices located in Hongkong China. It is focused on the publishing tools for Digital Flip Books for the past years. Today, it has been recognized as the number one provider of flipbook software across the globe.



For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/ or just download free pdf to flipbook software at SourceForge.net.