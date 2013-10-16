Flip HTML5 - Up-to-Date jQuery Flip Books Maker Announced with Easy Interface

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2013 --FlipHTML5.com is a new website that introduces Flip HTML5, an innovative new software that lets online businesses present their content in flip book format. The developers of this software and the owners of the website have created a tool that is easy to understand and easy to use and that beings the power of the flip book to any business owner.



Visitors to the new website will learn all they need to know about flip books and how these can be used as effective communications tools to effectively reach any audience on a PC, and Android device an iPad or an iPhone. The website features all of the ways that Flip HTML5 can be used to create flip books that both communicate and educate.



The powerful software is free and lets users turn ordinary PDF files into HTML5 and jQuery flip books. The software also allows users to get creative because it is fully customizable and includes pre-designed templates that allow users to customize background colors, add specific buttons, navigations options and much more. Online business owners have so far been impressed with the software and particularly like the fact that the finished flip books are perfect tolls for corporate branding.



The Flip HTML5 software is very versatile and is fully compatible with all current technologies and social media platforms. In fact all sorts of images, slideshows, text, links, audio files and even YouTube videos can be incorporated into every flip book. Once complete, the finished flip book is fully compatible with all major mobile devices.



Every feature of the Flip HTML5 software is described on the companion website and visitors to the site can read case studies that detail how others have created and used flip books created with the software. To learn more about this powerful software visit the new website at http://fliphtml5.com/. Those interested in contacting the site owners can use the “Send Us A Message” form on the site’s homepage. FlipHTML5 also has a presence on Facebook, Twitter and Google+.



