Flip Magazine Creator Flip HTML5 Helping Millions Convert PDF to EMagazines

Flipbook maker Flip HTML5 has emerged as one of the preferred ways to convert PDF to Emagazine with some small steps. The software is a powerful HTML5 page flipping book software that assist in publishing user guide, brochure and online flip magazine among others.



When contacted, a representative of the company said, “We are very happy that users like our new software that is for converting PDF files to Emagzine. The software is very easy and simple that can be followed by even a not technical person, who does not know much about coding.” He further added, “As always we want to have client satisfaction by offering them best software to help them make computer work easy and simple.”



According to the sources, the software is helpful for creating shopping catalog, user guide, online flip magazine, brochure and e-newsletter. Users only need to follow three steps to use Flip HTML5:

1. Create a flipbook project by importing PDF and choosing a template

2. Customize flip book template and theme

3. Upload flip book online



Users also get several benefits including no need of a web site to upload the book, use of Amazon S3 service to store book data and features of easy upload, access and share that do not need FTP and breakpoint transmission.



FlipHTML5 free upload online service is for users to help in publishing created HTML5 flip page books online for reading and share. One can handle all books with ease and viewers can view the books online in various browsers on different device types including iPhone, iPad, PC, Mac and Android devices.



Uploading HTML5 flipbook to website is easy. Users just need to convert 3D eBook to HTML format, log on to website via FTP and upload the files in the output directory. After finishing designing of HTML5 flip book, users must choose Upload Online option to describe the Meta information of e-edition and click on publish to start uploading to FlipHTML5 server.



About Flipbook maker Flip HTML5

Flipbook maker Flip HTML5 is a powerful HTML5 page flipping book software that helps users convert PDF to Emagazine. Go ahead to download free flip magazine creator at SourceForge.net.