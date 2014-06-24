Flip Page Maker Has Been Upgraded to a New Version by Flipbuilder.com

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2014 --FlipBuilder, an innovative digital publishing company, has just updated their flagship flip page maker, Flip PDF application to version 4.0.1.



Flip PDF enables users to convert ordinary PDF files into stunning Flash and HTML5 digital publications with realistic page flip animations and sound effects. These digital magazines and brochures look and behave like real paper and can be viewed on a wide variety of mobile devices, including iPad, iPhone, and Android phones and tablets. Documents created with Flip PDF work both online and offline and can be embedded on websites, or distributed through email, CD/DVD, or on USB flash drives.



Flip PDF features an easy to use and streamlined user interface that enables users to create digital PDF catalog and realistic page flipping eBooks in minutes. After a PDF file is imported, users can select from a wide variety of professionally designed templates to design their eBook. Users can also add company logos to their eBooks along with a wide range of plugins, including banners, news rotators, image sliders, music players, YouTube video banners and more, creating an immersive and interactive reading experience.



In addition to over 400 themes, 200 scenes, and 700 backgrounds, Flip PDF enables Google Analytics integration. Google Analytics code can be embedded into each book giving users useful information to create effective marketing campaigns. Flip PDF also integrates well with Facebook and Twitter, allowing readers to share books links to their social media pages.



Jason Chen, CEO of FlipBuilder, had this to say about the program: “Flip PDF makes it easy to create a dynamic digital magazine, catalog, brochure, or eBook that is eye catching, interactive, and engaging. After seeing what Flip PDF can do, you will never settle for a static PDF again!”



Flip PDF Features



- Convert PDF files into Flash and HTML5 publications

- Easily create eBooks, digital magazines, and brochures with realistic page flipping animations and sound effects

- Hundreds of templates and images to quickly create a professional document

- Digital publications created with Flip PDF are viewable online and offline or on mobile devices such as iPad, iPhone, and Android phones and tablets

-Customize your eBook with a unique logo to build brand awareness

-Google Analytics integration

-Social media integration, including Facebook and Twitter



Pricing and Availability

Flip PDF is available now on http://www.flipbuilder.com for $99 and is compatible with Windows 8, 7, Vista and XP.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative digital publishing company providing the best solutions to convert static PDF files into stunning digital publications. FlipBuilder offers a wide range of tools and custom solutions for clients looking to create dynamic eBooks, digital magazines, and brochures and sell them online.