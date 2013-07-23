Flip Page Software 3D PageFlip Standard Is Introduced with Great Flipbook Design and Branding Features

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2013 --New 3D eBooks can be used for a variety of purposes. Designers of 3D eBooks can use this project for presentations, storybooks, catalogues and newsletters for businesses. It is no wonder then that software company, 3DPageflip Ltd, created software for eBooks with exceptional design and branding features that people, especially businesses, will find useful.



This new software, 3D PageFlip Standard, is an easy to use 3D eBook creation software that is made with the everyday computer user in mind. Users of 3D PageFlip Standard will see that with easy navigation, they can create a stunning and creative 3D eBook for customers and clients to see and browse through. 3DPageFlip Ltd. knew that their customers needed special features to brand and market their product which is why they added special features with their clients in mind.



With 3D PageFlip Standard, users can design and customize a variety of details including icons, font, color, toolbar, language, security and more. Users can also set their eBook title and import a company logo to increase their brand awareness. This is great for any business, whether just starting out or already established in the community.



3D PageFlip Standard also provides various templates and animated scenes for decoration in any 3D eBook that allows customization for a project a user chooses to work on. 2D or 3D templates as well as animated background scenes can be applied to 3D PageFlip Standard instantly.



With 3D PageFlip Standard, users will be able to choose a theme for designing. The software offers free eBook themes that are updated on the 3D PageFlip Standard website daily. Users can download the themes and import them into the 3D PageFlip Standard software. With free themes, users can quickly create a high quality 3D eBook that is sure to wow audiences.



Available for Mac and Windows operating systems, 3D PageFlip Standard helps anyone with design and publishing needs to build a creative and strategized marketing and branding tool kit. For $99.00, 3D PageFlip Standard can help build a business by launching a marketing strategy, building customer knowledge, and building a customer foundation. To try 3D PageFlip Standard today, computer users can visit http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d/.