Flip PDF—3D Magazine Software from FlipBuilder Reached New Customers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2017 --3D magazine software Flip PDF is the best online software developed by the leading technology company in the world—FlipBuilder. FlipBuilder is a market leader for creating online magazines driving by CEO, Jason Chen.



The magazines of contemporary, internet savvy and the environment conscious people, this 3d magazine software are widely becoming the first choice of people who are constantly on the lookout for easy and convenient information and entertainment. This dynamic technology continues to develop at a rapid rate and is bound to bring additional enhancements and positive changes in the near future.



Flip PDF from FlipBuilder is less expensive, which has a wider reach and deliver an improved return on investment. As there is no transportation, paper or ink or chemical cost involved, it is remarkably cheaper than the printed form. The 3d magazine software is not subject to arcane restrictions such as folio counts and fulfillment costs, climbing paper and ink costs and other physical challenges and it is readily available to an audience spread over a vast area without the limitation of geographic location.



Flip PDF is designed to help save time and money. It enables people to read the digital magazines through their office computer. When people feel bored or have some free time, they can easily log on their computer and enjoy the page flip magazines. Flip PDF can help to convert PDF to page flip magazines in minutes and helps to publish online.



Now with the mobile reading popular, Flip PDF keeps the trace of fashion and makes it possible to publish the mobile friendly flipping e-magazines. With the past one year efforts, Flip PDF now reached the new mobile customers and expands the using group. Also, in this year, Flip PDF welcomes the users who are non-English speakers.



To create the 3d flip magazine, Flip PDF 3d magazine software is the best choice. Just go to free download and have a try.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder provides the page flip software Flip PDF which can batch convert ordinary PDF files into stunning flash & html5 publications that run on all devices, with amazing page flip animations and sound. People who know little about the programming work can also create the stunning flip magazines with Flip PDF.