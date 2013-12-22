Flip PDF: A Creative Way to Turn Ordinary Documents Into Amazing Booklet

Guangzhou, GuangDong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2013 --0PDF documents have become the norm in business and publishing. They may not be exciting, but they are functional, practical, and easy to produce. Those simple documents can now become dynamic in a page-turning, animated, booklets with very little effort. Any document will be more effective and attractive, whether it be a magazine, book, or presentation, when it is taken into the 3-D world.



Flip PDF can convert one file or a batch of files all at once, publish work online, and make it available in mobile platforms, as well as PC. These abilities save publishers countless hours of work and money, since there is no longer a need for separate programs to perform each task.



Another useful feature of Flip Builder’s software is the easy shopping cart. Consumers are provided with “Buy Now” buttons and bookcases that can easily be placed on any website to sell eBooks online or the books can be uploaded directly to FTP servers. Final products can also be emailed directly from the program.



Flip PDF software has an integrated assistant that will aid in recoding audio and synchronizing scrolling. It also can interface with existing Google Analytics accounts and allows for easy social media sharing. The software also imports hyperlinks and bookmarks from original documents and the text is searchable. Final products can be published in HTML, EXE, Zip, Mac, mobile versions, and burned to CD to accommodate all users.



For $99.00, Flip PDF comes with hundreds of templates, backgrounds, themes, and animations to personalize each page-flipping book, free upgrades for life, and a 30-day money back guarantee. There are multiple versions available for Mac, Windows XP, Vista, 7, and 8. Flip PDF Pro can be purchased for $299.00 and gives access to over a dozen more features. For $999.00, a corporate license can be purchased for access to even more features, along with 5 installations. Versions for iPhone, iPad, and Android are also available.



FlipBuilder is a division of Wonder Idea Technologies, Limited which was founded in 2008 and is based in Hong Kong. FlipBuilder products are not limited to publishing tools. They also provide innovative and cost-effective business software to consumers.



