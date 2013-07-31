Flip PDF Adds Function to Edit Creative Multimedia Widget Into Page Flip Book

Guangzhou, GuangDong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2013 --The popular flipbook creating software Flip PDF has been updated with the addition of the Creative Plugins panel, allowing users to add multimedia content such as YouTube videos, music, scrolling text, photo slideshows, banners, and more. Settings are adjusted via functions for choosing animation times, image files on a computer, display margins, transparency, and other items suitable for customizing an e-book.



One feature of the Creative Plugins panel is the photo-slider. The interface enables users to customize the sliding speed; add captions, URLs, and descriptions for slide items; and adjust their location. Similar customization options are available from other plugins. This particular one enables content, design, and other details of a slide show to be uniquely designed and set apart from any other.



The features included in the panel support many applications. It is possible to include advertisements in a flipbook, while audio annotations, rolling news, and more can be incorporated with the simple settings within the interface. The new feature provides an effective way to convey important messages of just about any type.



A number of easy-to-use functions are included in Flip PDF to customize flipbooks. These include tools for adding templates, themes, and scenes; importing files; adding hyperlinks, bookmarks, and text; including audio; and publishing the file online. The range of options available for publishing e-books, magazines, and catalogs give users flexibility in designing these easily and streamlining their operations. In fact, flipbooks can be created in minutes.



The simple interface is beneficial to anyone who wants to create a flipbook. Whether they are a business, employee of a publishing company, or working on an individual project, e-books can be designed even by someone with little experience. To learn more about the Flip PDF digital publishing software and its innovative features, go to http://flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf/.



About FlipBuilder.com

Part of Wonder Idea Technology Limited founded in 2008, FlipBuilder specializes in software for converting any kind of document into a page-flipping e-book. Users can publish e-books, magazines, brochures, reports, newsletters, catalogs, or any multi-page document easily converted from Word, PDF, and other files. Customer service is top notch and suggestions from user feedback are taken seriously in simplifying and updating the software.