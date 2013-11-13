Flip PDF - Boost PDF Publication by Turning It to Html Flash Flip Book

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2013 --Flip Builder, the company that offers amazing products that turn ordinary files into creative flip books, is out with their latest innovative software, Flip PDF. This software not only allows aspiring authors to create e-books, but also publish them to the FlipBuilder server or sell their e-books online with the built-in and powerful shopping cart tool. A company spokesperson made the new product announcement and said, “We are very excited to bring Flip PDF to our customers. The software will have any user publishing in a matter of minutes.”



Flip PDF is easy to purchase, easy to download and easy to use. To create and publish an e-book, users simply open the software, create a new project and upload their files. The software comes with a variety of built-in templates that let users create an e-book with a professional and stylish look. Once everything is set, it’s a simple process to publish the new e-book. The software allows users to publish to a local computer or publish directly online.



The magic of Flip PDF lies in its ability to convert any PDF file to an html page flip book that looks like a real book. It takes ordinary flat files and makes them jump off the page to appeal to any reader. The software is also incredibly versatile and lets users publish not only online, but for Mac platforms, on mobile devices and for email and CD’s. Users like the feature that allows them to keep their PDF hyperlinks, bookmarks and texts.



Those with a more creative flair also like the fact that the software allows them to have a greater level of control over the look and style of the final e-book. They are able to set a custom background image, brand the e-book, and modify height, width and layout. The software even allows for Google Analytics integration and provides built in assistance with text and audio features.



Flip PDF is available for immediate purchase and download on the product website and has been developed for use on Windows 8, 7, Vista, and XP. To learn more about Flip PDF visit http://flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf/. Flip Builder also has a presence on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.