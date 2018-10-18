Flip PDF by FlipBuilder Has Changed the Way People Create Their Publications

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2018 --FlipBuilder is a newly emerging brand that has changed the way people create their publications. The company has recently introduced its Flip PDF which is digital publishing software designed for making the publishing process for PDFs easier for brands that require enriched publications consisting of audio, videos, links, etc.



This new digital publishing software comes with the capacity to turn a plain PDF into a publication with page flipping effect that makes it more interesting to read. The users get to choose from a plethora of pre-designed backgrounds and templates for a publication. The interactive reading experience created by Flip PDF helps with better user engagement in an accelerated fashion.



Flip PDF also allows the users to upload the publications onto various online platforms and embed them to the official website. The digital publishing software created by FlipBuilder makes it simple and easy for the publishers to create some elegant publications in a responsive pattern. The software allows the creation of digital portfolios with the latest HTML encryption.



"Flip PDF has been designed to support users with various cultural background with 11 languages installed in the software which includes Chinese, Italian, English, Arabic, Japanese, French, Portuguese, German, Korean, Spanish, and Romanian. Our Flip PDF is crafted to help users publish the content online in a direct manner with the use of FlipBuilder Upload Service," explained Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder.



Flip PDF is safe and reliable digital publishing software that comes with a refund policy if the users aren't satisfied with its use. The company also offers a no-conditions 30-day Money Back Guarantee. The software comes with a one-time fee with the unlimited conversion which means once a user purchases it, it's completely owned by the user with no limitations to the number of use. Additionally, the upgrades to Flip PDF are completely free once the purchase is completed.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a professional and innovative platform for digital publications that cater best solutions for the conversion of PDF to flipbook. The company has been making online publications simple. For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.