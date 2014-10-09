Flip PDF Corporate Edition for Mac Is Now Available at Flipbuilder.com

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2014 --FlipBuilder.com, a digital flip book making software company, is pleased to announce the launch of Flip PDF Corporate Edition for Mac.



Flip PDF Corporate Edition for Mac is a premium flipbook maker with powerful features to convert PDF files to elegant flipbooks which can be used as product catalogues, business brochures, financial reports and much more. Simply select the PDF, configure features and convert. The flipbook is produced with-in minutes and can be published to social media and websites.



Powerful Flipbook Creation Software – Flip PDF Corporate Edition for Mac provides a long list of features including single & batch conversion modes, command line mode, embed multimedia, shopping cart integration, price animation, Google Analytics capability, bookmarks, online publishing and several different export formats (HTML, EXE, ZIP, Mac App). Users can also upload the finished flipbook to an FTP server, embed into a website, share via email or social media. With Wordpress, Joomla & Drupal modules, flipbooks are published instantly and conveniently to websites.



Hundreds of Built-in Templates for Easy and Appealing Flipbook Creation – With over 400 themes, 200 scenes and 700 backgrounds, even the most novice users can create the most beautiful Flipbooks in minutes. Perfect for business presentations, travel magazines, company newsletters and shopping catalogs, users can create beautiful flipbooks to impress anyone with-in a few clicks of a button.



Advanced Page Editor offering Full Flipbook Customization – Enrich flipbooks with an interactive reading experience by embedding text, shapes, links, audio, video, animation and Java. Easy customization allows for items such as a questionnaire to be easily placed into a flipbook.



Free Amazon Webhosting for Up to 1,000 Flipbooks – New users receive 1-year free cloud hosting for up to 1,000 books. Create and store flipbooks on a digital shelf in the cloud for customers or clients to view and read. Convenient for users on a PC, iPhone, iPad or Android.



5 User License with Unlimited Conversions – With the purchase of Flip PDF Corporate Edition for Mac, companies receive 5 user license codes which can be used on 5 separate computers. The unlimited creation license allows 5 users to produce and publish as many flipbooks as desired.



Custom Buttons, Clipart, Animations & Much More – Bringing a flipbook to life is easier than ever with Flip PDF Corporate Edition for Mac. Users can easily import and embed buttons, clipart, animations and a variety of other SWF & PNG format items.



Command Line Mode featuring Single & Batch Conversion – From single mode to batch mode, Flip PDF Corporate Edition for Mac has the ability to produce a single flipbook or multiple flipbooks with only a few configuration options required. Multiple PDF files can be combined together for a fast and powerful batch conversion operation. Automate flipbook creation without having to open any software.



Text to Audio Conversion – Similar to the “Text to Speech” option OSX provides, the Text to Audio Assistant will present readers with audible text. Whether it’s a business report or storybook, bring a flipbook to life with a professional narrative voice. The built-in text-to-audio engine of Flip PDF Corporate Edition for Mac is quick, easy and efficient.



“Due to a high-demand of OSX users requesting flip book creation software for Mac, we sat down with our highly-skilled programming team to produce the best flip book creation software for personal or business use” quoted Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder. “With an endless amount of features to provide the user with full customization and publication of a flipbook, Flip PDF Corporate Edition for Mac is your go-to solution for flipbook production on OSX”. “A simple investment in our software can help a business to produce tens of thousands of dollars in profit”. “With new enhancements constantly being added to Flip PDF Corporate Edition for Mac, the investment pays itself back ten fold”.



To read more information on Flip PDF Corporate Edition for Mac, or to try it free – please visit: http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf-corp-mac/



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovator of software for the conversion of static PDF documents to dynamic engaging flipbooks with page flipping effects. FlipBuilder is known worldwide as a premier professional digital publishing company.



For more information on FlipBuilder, or to try the company’s products, please visit: http://www.flipbuilder.com