Flip PDF for Mac--Top-Rated Flipping Book Software for Mac Users in 2018

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2018 --The ever so evolving tech world is getting more and more innovative by introducing new technologies. And now, Hong Kong tech has introduced flipping book software Mac--Flip PDF for Mac, which will make it easier like never before to make innovative and interactive PDF to flipbook for Mac platform. They have introduced the Mac version after the unparalleled success of their Windows-based version of their Flip PDF software.



With its page turn effects, this flipping book software for Mac users will provide so many creative options for the digital content creators. The software is easy to use and with its user-friendly features, one can easily convert a page PDF document into a digital flipbook in just a matter of few minutes.



It has various eye-catching options, such as -



- High-quality graphical images

- Clickable buttons

- Animated videos

- Audio, etc.

- HTML5 compatibility



As compared to other related software in the market, it has so many features that will offer Mac users with the desired tools to make an impressive flipbook. It is compatible with Mac 10.5.6 or higher versions and can help to make a flipbook on any device that is Mac OS compatible, which can be used in various devices, such as - PCs, laptops, iPhone, and iPad devices.



The best thing about Flip PDF for Mac is that it has a multi-lingual interface with different languages, such as - French, German, Spanish, Russian, and Portuguese. With this, one can easily target International customers.



About Flip PDF for Mac

Flip PDF for Mac is the best software that is proficient in converting PDF files into modern flipbooks. It has re-discovered the method of importing the PDF file, configuring the flipbook features, and converting it into a super engaging flipbook for customers. Check out the official website to gain knowledge about Flip PDF for Mac, with a 2-minute video guide as well.