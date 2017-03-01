Flip PDF from FlipBuilder-Awesome PDF to HTML5 Magazine Converter for Self Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2017 --Self publishing is becoming the fashion trend. As the leading digital publishing software developer, FlipBuilder released the PDF to HTML5 magazine converter for the self publishers to earn more loyal supporters. Flip PDF, the well known PDF page flip tool, develops as the HTML5 magazine converter with the powerful features.



The most important factor for self-publishing is security. Flip PDF designers think highly of this and added the password protection to the HTML5 interactive magazine. After the quick conversion from PDF to HTML5 page flip magazine, users can add the password to restrict the reading, download and social share. It will keep the online publication safe and reach the certain readers with the password.



To make the self publishing flipping magazines more interactive and impressive, FlipBuilder provides downloadable and pre-designed templates free of charge online. Self publishers can download and make good use of it to customize the magazine. In Flip PDF, users can customize the logo, background, font color and language etc. Everything is possible if users want to make the flip magazine outstanding.



Besides, Flip PDF allows users to add rich media to make the magazine more engaging. Users can add the vivid videos, flashes and hyperlink of the official website to best explain the content. As the digital magazines always embed the advertisement, Flip PDF also allows users to add the video, images, text plugin as the advertisement in the front page of magazines to broadcast the culture.



Also, FlipBuilder allows users to directly publish online. For the self publishers, it is no need to own a website for online publishing. FlipBuilder helps them to publish into its online platform and provides the online bookcase for flipbook management. It is affordable for the self-publishers who look for long publishing.



This interactive self publishing software is free download to have a try in FlipBuilder website with the Windows and Mac version. Everyone can have a try now!



