Flip PDF Integrates a PDF Brochure WordPress Plugin Publishing Option

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2018 --FlipBuilder is known for its proactive approach in developing digital publishing software. Flip PDF, for one, has gone through a series of enhancements that could satisfy the requirements of the software's users. Flip PDF's value to its users has increased because of its excellent features, particularly its PDF brochure WordPress plugin. Flip PDF does not only make it easy to convert PDF documents into attractive digital brochures, but it also opens the way for the users to expand their reach through numerous publishing options.



"What the users love about Flip PDF is the overwhelming design and publishing options that it offers," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder. As he shared his thoughts about Flip PDF's performance in the business, he stated, "FlipBuilder has always been dedicated to providing quality products to the consumers in the digital publishing industry. That's why Flip PDF expanded its publishing option by adding the very useful PDF brochure WordPress plugin."



Beginning with the process of importing PDF brochures to Flip PDF, users will then have the freedom to add designs, media and animation effects to their digital contents. In fact, they can customize their brochures regardless of whether they subscribe to the paid version of Flip PDF or not. What is more exciting about Flip PDF is its capacity to publish the digital brochures online or save them as formats such as .html, .exe, .app or .fbr for easy e-mailing and social media sharing.



Inserting digital brochures into WordPress websites is the easiest and most common way for businesses to expand their online reach with just easy steps. Expertise on webpage coding is no longer necessary for users to effectively embed digital brochures into WordPress websites. Flip PDF itself will enable them to publish their beautifully crafted brochures as WordPress plugins, install the brochure plugins in WordPress, activate the brochure plugins and copy and paste the shortcodes to the WordPress pages or posts.



The best thing about Flip PDF's PDF brochure WordPress plugin feature is that it can be used by all levels of users. Winston Zhang said, "FlipBuilder wants to simplify the life of its users. That's why Flip PDF is intended to be easy to navigate, even for the amateur ones. "



Interested individuals and businesses can get more ideas about Flip PDF through http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf/.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder provides solutions for digital content publishing such as eBooks, brochures, catalogs and many more. The company, with its dedication in making a difference in the digital publishing industry, has made all efforts to produce quality software such as Flip PDF.



For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.